Twickenham rowers close to GB squad consideration

Twickenham’s World Class Start centre rowers are approaching consideration for the GB squad after impressive performances at November trials.

Callum Dixon, 21, and Vwairé Obukohwo, 20, both posted the fastest times of any U23 athlete at the open trials in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Sailor-turned-rower Dixon achieved a personal best with his 2km erg, while Obukohwo has since been invited to train at the national rowing centre in Caversham for one day a week on a trial basis.

It is expected both will be invited for December trials, in which current GB squad members return and compete, although this is not yet confirmed.

For Obukohwo, who claimed Twickenham’s first win at Henley for 137 years this summer, the outcome exceeded her own expectations.

She said: “I think we were all quite nervous as it was the first trial of the season and the first trial post-Covid.

“No one knew what to expect too much. I definitely wasn’t expecting the result.

“For Callum, who has done his international racing and was meant to go to the U23 World Championships, it was about defending his position.

“But for me, there was nothing to prove.”

Dixon earned himself a spot on a quad with three Team GB rowers for the Fours Head last weekend, where they were beaten by eight seconds behind a boat that contained three Olympians and the fastest November trialist.

Next up for Twickenham’s World Class Start squad is the Teddington Head on Saturday 20 November.