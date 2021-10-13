FA Cup fourth qualifying round preview

The FA Cup fourth qualifying round kicks-off this weekend, as clubs around the country look to make their dreams come true and reach the first round proper.

Three representatives of south west London will be among those fighting it out to remain in the hat for the introduction of EFL clubs into the competition in the next round.

All three games kick off 3pm on Saturday 16th October.

Ebbsfleet United vs Hampton and Richmond

The Beavers will travel to Kent to face an opponent from their own division in the shape of Ebbsfleet United.

Ebbsfleet come into the game off the back of four straight away wins, but Hampton will be confident as they defeated Ebbsfleet 3-0 at the Cleo Saul Beveree Stadium earlier this season.

Having already dispatched with Walton Casuals and Wimborne in the previous rounds, Hampton and Richmond will be hoping to repeat last year’s success of reaching the FA Cup first round.

The Beavers have actually reached the first round of the FA Cup in two out of the last three seasons, where on both occasions they were beaten by Oldham Athletic.

Corinthian-Casuals vs St Albans City

Corinthian-Casuals face a slightly tougher test as they play host to higher level opposition in St Albans City.

The Casuals will be looking for some respite from a slow start to their season, as they sit 20th in the Isthmian Premier Division, with just two league wins.

The FA Cup has been a far happier hunting ground this season, as they have come through three rounds already, requiring replays in all three, with wins coming against Worthing, Leatherhead, and Wingate and Finchley.

All three of those teams play in their division, however, and to make it to the first round they will need to overcome St Albans City, who presently sit in the play-off positions of the National League South.

Corinthian have only made the first round on two occasions since the merger of Corinthian and The Casuals in 1939, coming in 1965-66 and 1983-84.

Bedfont Sports Club vs Kidderminster Harriers

The biggest surprise to make this stage of the competition from south west London is Bedfont Sports Club, who play their league matches in the eighth tier of English football.

An FA Cup run that started back in August in the preliminary round against Herne Bay has led them to the brink of the first round and a potential money-spinning tie with the likes of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

The length of their cup run has meant they have only managed to play four league matches so far this season in the Isthmian League South Central Division, where they are currently 12th with seven points.

They have already dealt with higher league opposition this year, having eliminated Dulwich Hamlet in the last round, but Kidderminster Harriers of the National League North stand between them and the first round proper.

Bedfont are currently on their best ever cup run, having reached the fourth qualifying round for the first time in their 19-year history.

Featured image credit: Dave Gunn, Flickr