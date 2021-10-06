Beavers offer dam cheap tickets for Premier League and EFL fans

Hampton and Richmond Borough FC have offered Premier League and EFL season ticket holders reduced ticket prices for their match against Chelmsford City FC.

The club have announced that anyone who owns a season ticket at a Premier League or EFL club can book tickets for HRBFC’s game on Saturday 9 October for just £10.

The Hampton-based team, who play at the Cleo Saul Beveree Stadium, are hoping to lure fans of teams in higher divisions to TW12 this weekend in order to fulfil their football fix.

When asked about how the initiative was formed, HRBFC media director, Seb White, said: “At the last international break we were playing away.

“We were very much of the opinion that when the next one comes around we need to make the most of getting Brentford, Fulham, QPR fans to come along to the Bev.

“It’s just to entice new fans, old fans or even just people who just come along once.”

HRBFC were founded in 1921 as ‘Hampton FC’, meaning that this season is their centenary season – this is one of the reasons why the club wanted to entice more supporters this weekend.

“It’s our centenary this season, so it’s a nice time for people to check HRBFC out,” said White.

“Also, there are a lot of people who like to tick off grounds with a freeish weekend who can come on down to the Bev on Saturday.”

The club have made a special centenary crest for this season and plan on honouring the milestone with a special 21/22 season.

It’s not only a celebration of the centenary for the Beavers this season, but it’s also a welcome return to normality for the club after two incomplete seasons due to Covid-19.

White stated: “It’s obviously been a difficult 18 months, so anything we can do to get more people through the gate is clearly worth looking at.”

The Beavers have started the season positively, currently sitting ninth in the Vanarama National League South.

They are also just one match away from reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the fifth time.

The Beavers beat Wimborne Town 3-1 in the third qualifying round to set up an away tie against divisional rivals Ebbsfleet United on Saturday 16th October.

In order to redeem the offer for the Chelmsford game, tickets must be purchased in advance from the club website here.

