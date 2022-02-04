Super Bowl LVI, as simulated on Madden NFL

Super Bowl LVI, set for 13 February at LA’s SoFi Stadium, will feature two quarterbacks who were selected No.1 overall in their respective drafts – Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford of the Rams.

It will be only the second time that two quarterbacks who were No.1 draft picks will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the first being Peyton Manning and Cam Newton in 2016.

With this offensive match-up on the horizon, we simulated the clash on Madden NFL 21 to get an early score prediction.

We set it up in kick-off mode, whacked our chairs into recline and prepared to spectate as the action unfolded. This is what happened…

The Bengals offence began the game with the football but Michael Brockers’ sack on second down forced them into an early punt.

However, the Rams offence was also unable to stay on the field. Burrow drove Cincinnati into field-goal range, but they were unable to continue their impressive kicking form of late, as a 55-yard field goal attempt fell short of the posts.

Los Angeles then took advantage of their good field position, producing a methodical drive which resulted in Cam Akers running into the end-zone for a five-yard touchdown, giving the Rams a 7-0 lead.

The Bengals responded with a good drive of their own to set up a 23-yard field goal, reducing the score to 7-3.

Stafford continued to dissect Cincinnati’s secondary and threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Cam Akers, capping an 11-play 74-yard drive, to make it 14-3.

The Rams refused to slow down in the second quarter, and after another fruitless series from the Bengals, Stafford threw his second touchdown pass of the Super Bowl, increasing LA’s advantage to 21-3.

On their next drive, Cincinnati came roaring back and on a crucial third and seven from the nine-yard line, Burrow tossed his first touchdown of the game to reduce the deficit to 21-10.

But on their next possession, the former Heisman Trophy winner threw a short pass that was tipped and then intercepted, allowing the Rams to kick a field goal before half-time, making it 24-10.

LA received the second half kick-off and Stafford threw his third touchdown pass of the game to Cooper Kupp, who emerged as the receiving triple crown winner this season, to make it a three-possession game.

The Bengals once again failed to score on their next series which enabled the Rams to add another three points to their lead with a 27-yard field goal.

Following a failed long-range field goal attempt from Cincinnati, Stafford rubbed salt into the wound with his fourth touchdown pass, making it 41-10.

The Bengals fought until the end and managed to score another touchdown in garbage time, with Joe Mixon running in from five yards, but ultimately failed to lay a glove on LA’s offence throughout the contest.

Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl simulated final score: Los Angeles Rams 41-17 Cincinnati Bengals

Here are the full match stats:

Will the Rams add to their virtual win with a victory IRL? What do you think the final score will be?

Tune in to Sky Sports NFL next Sunday for an 11.30pm kick-off, with live coverage underway from 10pm.