Ex-officer used ‘handcuffs’ to ‘arrest’  Sarah Everard court told

It was revealed to a court today that the former Metropolitan Police Officer who murdered Sarah Everard used ‘Covid-lockdown rules’ to kidnap her.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was serving with the Metropolitan Police when he used ‘handcuffs’ to ‘arrest’ the 33-year-old, whilst she was walking home through Clapham, the Old Bailey was told.

Prosecutor Tom Little said that Couzens told a psychiatrist he had strangled Everard with a belt “consistent with his police belt”.

It was later explained that Couzens took his wife and two children to the same Kent woodlands he had burnt Everard’s body just a day earlier.

PC Wayne Couzens was seen handcuffing Sarah Everard on a road in Clapham – she was compliant because he used the guise of covid restrictions to “arrest” her. It was seen by witnesses who assumed Everard had done something wrong. They were in fact witnessing her kidnap by a cop — Fiona Hamilton (@Fhamiltontimes) September 29, 2021

The news broke as Couzens’ two-day sentencing began at the Old Bailey today.

The 48-year-old appeared in the dock at 10.06am and could face a whole-life sentence after he admitted to the kidnap, rape and murder of Everard earlier this summer.

Everard’s boyfriend described her as “extremely intelligent, savvy and streetwise”, reiterating to the court that he could not see her getting into a stranger’s car unless by force or manipulation.

Her kidnapping took less than five minutes – it is believed Couzens used his role as ‘an officer’ to get the 33-year-old into his car.

Utterly chilling from prosecution at Wayne Couzens sentencing. PC handcuffed Everard + put her in the car. With her hands behind her back she could not undo her seatbelt. At some point on an 80 mile journey which led to her rape and murder she “‘must have realised her fate” — Fiona Hamilton (@Fhamiltontimes) September 29, 2021

“Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and her many friends,” the Met Police said, in a statement released before the sentencing started this morning.

“It is not possible for us to imagine what they are going through.

“We are sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s crimes which betray everything we stand for.”

“It’s something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”



A senior investigator on Sarah Everard's case, former DCI Simon Harding, says police officers “do not view” Wayne Couzens as a police officer and he “should never have been near a uniform”.https://t.co/teF0TdWC8q pic.twitter.com/Cwgpaf0fH9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 29, 2021

The Met Police will not comment again until after the trial finishes tomorrow.

The judge, Mr Justice Fulford, will pass his sentence at around 12-12.30pm on Thursday.