Thames clean-up combined with African ritual

A clean-up of the Thames in Battersea and a ritual offering to an African deity may not initially seem like a natural partnership.

But this year’s offering to Mama Osun, the Yoruba deity of sweet waters, saw a collaboration with environmental charity Thames21 which involved a litter pick of the banks of the river next to Battersea Bridge

Participants told SWLondoner that this fusion of the spiritual and the environmental was not as surprising as it may first seem because a clean marine environment is just as pleasing to the deity as any offerings are.

Watch our report from the day to find out more, with interviews with organisers and attendees alike.