Five men arrested following Sasha Johnson Peckham shooting

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson in Peckham.

Johnson, 27, was shot in the head at around 3am on Sunday morning on Consort Road in Peckham, and remains in critical condition in a south London hospital.

The Met Police have now confirmed five men have been arrested and are searching two residential properties in Peckham.



Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from the Met’s Specialist Crime who leads the investigation said: “While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”



Superintendent Kris Wright, from the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing in Southwark and Lambeth added: “Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.”



Police claim there is nothing to suggest Johnson was the subject of a targeted attack and that they are not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to the incident.

However her Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) said the attack followed numerous death threats.

A police statement said that at around 3:50pm yesterday, officers from the Violence Suppression Unit based in Southwark and Lambeth stopped a 17-year-old man [A].

Following a search, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.



Further investigations led officers to an address in Peckham where three further males were arrested.



[B] aged 18; [C] aged 19 and [D] aged 28 were all arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.



A fifth man – [E] aged 25 – was arrested later that evening following a police pursuit of a car in Peckham.

He was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.



All five have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.



A man – believed aged in his 20s – also suffered a superficial knife injury during the incident.

He attended hospital and was discharged following treatment, with no other injuries reported.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1172/23MAY.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.



