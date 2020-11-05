Met Police launch public appeal in hunt for violent offenders

The Met Police are asking for help as they attempt to track down ten of London’s most violent offenders, including several from south west London.

The individuals are classed as “high harm” because they are either wanted for violent offences, including GBH and robbery, or have a violent background.

The trace is part of an annual Met Police ‘Autumn Nights’ campaign to stop violence with evenings getting darker.

Detective Inspector Dean Purvis, of the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “We are relentlessly pursuing violent offenders and bringing them to justice so that we can keep our city safe, but we need the help of the public as well.

“Somebody, somewhere knows something about these offenders and I urge you to pass any information to us as soon as possible.

“These individuals have caused harm and unrest in our communities and it is our priority to arrest them to prevent them from causing further destruction.”

“Communities also have a vital role to play in tackling violent crime and we urge anyone who may have information to tell us, so that we can tackle violence together. Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.”

The wanted offenders include:

Fabian Castillo-Belaqa, who is wanted on warrant for GBH where a man was stabbed in Chelsea in November 2018. He is 22 years old and described as white with dark eyes and almost black hair. He is known to frequent the Clapham and Battersea areas.



Ruairi Bicknell, who is wanted on recall for the manslaughter of Krzysztof Rusek in 2011, after he’d breached his licence conditions. He is 26 years old and described as white, 5ft 9ins’ tall, with blue eyes, dark hair and a blemished face. He has links to the Hammersmith area.



Mark Toth is wanted on recall to prison and for a violent robbery that took place on Ashburnham Road in Chelsea on 13 November 2019. He is 35 years old, described as white with dark eyes and dark hair, he also has patchy facial hair.

Purvis added: “I hope the public can assist in apprehending these dangerous people; if you see them please call us right away on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency. If you don’t want to speak to police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

You can see the full list of offenders, as well as pictures of them here.