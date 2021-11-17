Vintage fashion fair to celebrate their fifth birthday with anniversary fair

Vintage Fashion Fair Farnham is to celebrate their fifth birthday of bringing vintage fashion to Farnham Maltings with an anniversary fair.

Created in 2016 by fair organiser Marilyn Tye and co-organised by Nicola Chinn owner of Pret-A-Vintage who also sells at Frock Me Fair in Kensington & Chelsea.

The anniversary fair will take place on Saturday 20 November and will feature specialist, knowledgeable stallholders who will bring a selection of authentic fashion for both men and women.

Nicola said: “We’re excited to be bringing great, affordable vintage fashion to the Farnham Maltings and it’s wonderful to be celebrating five years of our fairs.

“It’s great that more and more people are now choosing vintage over new clothes.

“Awareness is growing of the impact the clothing industry has on the environment and vintage is a great sustainable alternative to buying new.

“Plus you never know what vintage treasures you might find at one of our fairs!”

FASHION FAIR FARNHAM: A selection of fashion and jewellery will be available at the fair

Vintage Fashion Fair Farnham who specialise in vintage fashion, accessories and textiles has grown to have a loyal following.

The fair will offer antique clothing and textiles to vintage sportswear and jewellery.

Visitors will be able to shop from a selection of 25 dealers of pieces from the Victorian era through to the 1980s.

Vintage fashion offers an opportunity to own and love timeless pieces that are unique and are of great quality.

The fair will take place at Farnham Maltings from 10am – 4pm with a £2 entry and under 16’s are free.

To find out more information click here.

Photo credit: Vintage Fashion Fair Farnham