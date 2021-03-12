VIDEO: Houseplant sales blossom over lockdown

The explosion in the popularity of plants, and houseplants in particular, began long before the coronavirus pandemic. But over the past year of lockdowns, these leafy companions have become a near necessity for many.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) recorded more than one million web visits to its gardening advice pages during the first nine days of lockdown, with a 533% increase in the number of 18- to 24-year-olds visiting its website.

Patch, an online indoor plant retailer, reported a sales increase of 500% during lockdown, while at Gardening Express, sales were up by 200% in September 2020 compared with September 2019.

Research has shown that owning houseplants increases productivity, reduces stress, and improves air quality, while outdoor spaces are increasingly associated with better mental, social, and physical health.

With our homes now more important than ever, and many people re-discovering the importance of green spaces, it’s not difficult to see why plant sales have soared.

South West Londoner spoke to Tim Hollis, Head of Buying at RHS, to find out more.

Watch the video below.