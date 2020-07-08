VIDEO: Is hula hooping the perfect social distancing activity?

By Kat Hind

July 8 2020

A London-based business owner is providing free hula hoop classes as an alternative safe social distancing activity for communities.

Stardust Hoops owner Letícia Robles came to Greenwich last week to teach locals of all ages the benefits of hula hooping for their mental and physical health.

Originally from Brazil, Ms Robles hopes to inspire Londoners to build their own hooping communities and learn to connect to their bodies and minds through this art form.