Discover the hidden artist community on Eel Pie Island

Famous for once being the home of the Eel Pie Island Hotel where legendary jazz, rock and R&B musicians such as The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Cyril Davies performed, the island’s artistic community now open twice a year to the general public for their open art studios.

Situated on the River Thames’ only working boatyard, the island is accessible during low-tide via a footbridge, making the opportunity to discover and browse unique works of art more special.

SWL visited the studios in December to speak with local artists and volunteers from Eel Pie Island museum to find out more about the island’s rich culture, and why it continues to be a source of inspiration and creativity.

Visit the Eel Pie Island Artists’ website for more information and the next art studios.

Photo by Motmit CC BY-SA 3.0.