By Anetha Sivananthan

January 29 2020, 11.25

Batty Mama’s sing along of the musical classic Dreamgirls at Clapham High Street’s Two Brewers showcased and supported BAME drag talent last week.

The 2006 musical comedy was the most expensive film to feature an all African-American cast and follows the evolution of R&B in the 60s through a girl group consisting of characters Effie White, Deena Jones and Lorrell Robinson, played by Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Anika Noni Rose, and their relationship with record executive Curtis Taylor depicted by Jamie Foxx.

Batty Mama’s co-founders Ama Josephine Budge , Hakeem Kazeem and Lasana Shabaz met in September 2015 and held their first event in July 2016 with the aim of creating a space where queer people could feel safe and comforted.

DREAMGIRLS REINVENTED: Drag artists sing take on the characters of musical’s girl group

Hakeem Kazeem said: “The idea is to invest in performances, so we do not rely on gate keepers and other people.”

Batty Mama in itself derives from the derogatory term ‘Batty’ used for gay men in the Caribbean and predominately Jamaica and also refers to anal sex, while contrastingly, ‘Mama’ maintains and encourages a nurturing stance towards these identities.

DRAG FOOT FORWARD: The audience participate and compete in Dreamgirls’ sing along

Drag Queen Son of Tutu, 51, who did not reveal his real name, defined a drag queen as a person of any gender presenting a drag persona.

He said: “A drag queen like a drag king or non-binary drag act represents and portray the hopes, desires, fear and weakness of the LGBTQ+ experience and puts it into art whether it’s joy, pain, merriments, desires or social commentary and delivers it back to our people and beyond.

“Drag has now blown up so much now that all different people do drag, even though a particular television programme may only allow one kind of gender on their programme.”

In a social media poll on Twitter, 66.7 percent of voters shared they have never attended a drag event, while in a similar poll on Instagram out of 18 voters, 72 percent stated they had never attended a drag event illustrating overall similar trends for the attendance of drag events in the UK.

The launch of American reality competition television series RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2009 pushed drag culture further into mainstream culture as it became Logo TV’s highest-rated television program and will celebrate its 12th season in February, while the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race aired a decade later with the first season commencing in October 2019.

Timeline chronicling drag history

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK announced The Vivienne as its first season’s winner; however, at Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year on Boxing Day in 2019 she was accused of being transphobic after agreeing that ‘fishy’ in drag culture referred to a drag queen who could pass for a real woman – ‘fishy’ astonishingly refers to the scent of a woman’s vagina associated with the smell of fish.

Tutu noted there is an ongoing issue of misogyny in the gay community among cisgender gay men.

He said: “It’s not as bad as it was, but it still exists as does racism.

“It’s up to everyone else who believes otherwise to correct them and make them see that it’s no longer tolerated.”

WOMEN IN RED: Batty Mama promotes diverse drag talent

Not only does Dreamgirls reclaim black female narratives, though shifts attention to non-Eurocentric beauty ideals as the group lead’s singer is replaced after fears her plus sized body and distinct voice will not appeal to a white audience.

In the drag community, Tutu responded plus sized bodies are fully represented and it is something a lot of drag acts are immune from because they are representing someone else.

He said: “In a sense, we are in a position of privilege.

“The Pit Crew on drag race is one kind of representation of an impossibly muscular body. It just conforms to one kind of body, which I think needs to change.”

For Tutu, Dreamgirls is his second drag event with Batty Mama to showcase talent within the BAME community.

AUDIENCE VOTES: Son of Tutu asks the audience to vote for their favourite performer

He said: “It is key because we are underrepresented. We do not get as many platforms to show what we do, what we are capable of and in many of the platforms we do have, we are meant to assimilate and present a particular narrative of who we are, rather than our own voice.”

He remarked organisations like Batty Mama, The Cocoa Butter Club and a few others allow people of colour to express themselves from their own point of view and there is an appetite for it as seen in the sold-out Dreamgirls’ event.

He added: “All the narratives that we have been fed for years that it is not commerciable is false and it is now being proved by organisation like Batty Mama there is an audience for us. “

