The biggest horse racing events in England to keep track of

Since the 16th century, horse racing has been a famous event in England.

It is a highly recognized sport in the country and with great prestige. Kings and queens have already put their horses to compete in the famous races, which has only increased the historical importance of the country.

Horse racing in England goes far beyond the game, it’s a matter of tradition.

These world-renowned events are also famous for betting, which makes the event go round, and something ubiquitous these days is also online betting on horse racing events.

With COVID-19, most of the 2020 races were cancelled, but in 2021 many events were already run in a reduced way.

In today’s post, we’ve gathered three of the primary horse races for you to follow. Events range from races aimed at betting to celebrating the country’s history.

A highlight of the British horse racing calendar, Royal Ascot brings five days full of emotion and tradition, which one can enjoy at the racecourse and home.

In 2021 it had an extensive program of 35 races. Famous for the parade of hats, what makes the Royal Ascot special is the pomp and rich traditions, with visitors wearing their best suits, dresses, and, of course, headgear.

Known as Britain’s most traditional horse race, it attracts many of the world’s best racehorses and jockeys to compete for prizes worth up to £6.58 million in cash.

The event usually brings together many royals and billionaires and horse lovers from around the world. Queen Elizabeth II herself has often seen her horses participate in races.

Inspired by the name o return, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge residence, the Royal Ascot named its courses after royal place names.

In 2021 there are the Kensington Palace Stakes, the Holyroodhouse Palace Stakes, and the Buckingham Palace Handicap, which returns after a five-year break.

Aintree Grand National

This iconic race is watched by 600 million people in over 140 countries.

Founded in 1839, the Grand National is a national hunting horse race at Liverpool’s famous Aintree Racecourse.

Horses must overcome 30 fences during two laps of the course.

The generous £1 million prize pool makes it England’s most prestigious race. It attracts many celebrities as well as the British elite.

Betting on horses is also possible during the race.

The Grand National is considered a tough race as the fences at Aintree are more extended than at other National Hunt tracks.

The atmosphere of the Grand National Festival is also extraordinary.

With four Grade One races, crowds of applause, live music, and entertainment, this three-day event is not like any other race.

Every year, around 260,000 spectators and participants worldwide come to Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

The event usually takes place in mid-March and sometimes coincides with St. Patrick’s Day.

The main event of the festival is the Cheltenham Gold Cup. It is one of the most prestigious races in the UK, with a grand prize pool of £550,000.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is held on the New Cheltenham Course and is filled with 22 obstacles. This steeple is often called the Blue Riband of running jump.

The second day by tradition is Ladies’ Day.

Festival visitors choose the brightest and most unusual outfits, paying particular attention to the headdresses.

The Cheltenham Festival had its first date in 1860, when the first National Hunting Chase was held. It went through several locations before Prestbury Park in Cheltenham became its permanent location in 1911.

It currently has about 30 races over four days, including Champion Bumper, Ryanair Chase, Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Triumph Hurdle, Neptune Investment Management Hurdle, Arkle Challenge Trophy, RSA Chase, as well as the season’s two greatest Hunter Chases.

Unlike Royal Ascot, the Cheltenham Festival does not attract many international participants, however, visitors will see many of the best British and Irish-trained horses and jockeys.

Featured image credit: Steve & Jem Copley via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY-SA 2.0 license