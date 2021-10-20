Old Hamptonians break club record in huge victory

Old Hamptonians RFC broke a club record as they beat Woking by 105 points last Saturday.

Playing their first home game in 622 days, the Hampton-based club scored 19 tries in the 124-19 win and went top of RFU Surrey Division 4, albeit having played one game more than their closest competitors.

Whilst it was the fourth time in the club’s history they had passed 100 points, it was the first time they had won by a three-figure margin.

The previous record of 93 was achieved in a 100-7 win against London Welsh Occies seven years ago.

Fixtures secretary and former club president Peter Dendy, 63, who has been associated with the club for 44 years, was full of praise for the victory.

“I’ve been connected with the club since 1977 and can’t remember any result of more than 120 points – it takes some doing.

“As for the quality of play I was so impressed with the skills, pace and fitness on show. The offloads and running lines were exceptional.

“It’s also worth saying that this was done without some of our most influential players who weren’t available.”

One man who did play was 22-year-old centre Zac Goodwill, who notched his own personal club record of 39 points in a game and he too was delighted with the performance and win.

“It was great to play a part in such a big victory. The points tally was a personal career highlight and something I’ll never forget but obviously I credit it to all the try scorers who gave me a chance to kick so many conversions!

“It’s a huge step in the right direction for the club and we all see it as a sign of big things to come.”

RECORD BREAKERS: Goodwill (far right) celebrates with all the scorers from Saturday’s win as they signal how many tries they each managed

Meanwhile Liam Munro, 20, was making his debut and couldn’t quite believe what was transpiring in front of him.

“It was probably the perfect debut. A record win doesn’t happen very often and notching more than 120 points.

“For me though the best part was preventing them from getting the four-try bonus point in the final minutes. We were so far ahead it would have been easy to be soft in defence after they’d already got a few.

“But we weren’t and we played with that full intensity until the game was done.”

The Old Hamptonians have a bye week this Saturday, but face Reigate at home next week before consecutive trips to the league’s two unbeaten teams Streatham-Croydon and Harlequins Amateurs.

Pictures credit: Old Hamptonians RFC