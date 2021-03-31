Mother of missing Kensington teenager appeals to public for help

The mother of a teenager from Kensington who went missing last week has appealed directly to the public for help, as the search for her son continues into its second week.

Richard Okorogheye was last seen on Monday 22 March, and was reported missing to the Met Police the following Wednesday, 24 March.

Now, his mother has spoken out, calling to her son to come home and asking anyone with any information to come forward.

She said: “Richard we love you and miss you very much, please can you come home. We aren’t angry at you. We just want to know that you’re okay.

“For anyone reading this, we are desperately missing our son. If you know anything or know where he might be, please come forward and speak to the police.”

MISSING: A new image released by the Met Police of Richard

The Met Police have also released new images, some captured on CCTV, that they hope will aid the search.

Richard left his home in the Ladbroke Grove area at around 8:30pm on 22 March, with CCTV footage showing him getting on a number 23 bus, heading south towards Hammersmith at 8:44pm.

The 19-year-old Oxford Brookes student was wearing all-black and had a black satchel-bag with a white ‘ADIDAS’ logo, worn across his lower back, and it’s unknown when he got off the bus.

The Met Police confirmed officers are conducting increased patrols in the Kensal Road and Ladbroke Grove areas, while detectives are continuing to utilise all investigative opportunities in an effort to locate Richard.

CCTV: Another image released by the Met Police, believed to show Richard on CCTV

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Beecher, from the Met’s Area West Public Protection Unit, said: “Our officers are continuing to work around the clock to locate Richard and bring him home to his worried family.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been around Ladbroke Grove at the time of Richard’s last known sighting as captured above – you might be able to help us trace his next steps. If you may have seen Richard, please contact police, no detail is too insignificant.

“If Richard is safe and well, we ask him to contact us as a matter of urgency so that we can put his family’s minds at ease.”

SIGHTING: Richard caught on CCTV the night of his disappearance in an image released by the Met Police

Richard is also known to frequent the Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.

If you have any information, you can call the police on 101 quoting 21MIS008134, or in an emergency call 999.

Information may also be given to the charity Missing People.

Featured image credit: Met Police