Richmond headteacher honoured with national award

A primary school headteacher from Richmond was named one of the best headteachers in the country in the Pearson National Teaching Awards last week.

Sophie McGeogh, from Meadlands Primary School in Richmond, was given a Silver Award in the category of ‘The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School’, one of only 76 winners across all categories.

Ms McGeogh will now be entered into the race for one of the 14 Gold Awards, which will be handed out on a programme broadcast on the BBC later this year.

She said: “What a surprise and treat to be presented with the Pearson Headteacher Silver Award by the children and staff at Meadlands Primary School.

“It is such an honour to represent Meadlands. This award is for the whole Meadlands family! Working with such supportive parents, talented staff and kind, funny, hardworking children makes my life as a headteacher a great one.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards, founded in 1998, is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers by Lord Puttnam to recognise the impact teachers can have on the lives of the young people that they teach.

Ms McGeogh is credited with building and developing a strong team and is considered to underpin the success of her school with her vision of ‘work hard and be kind’.

Her award win was for her commitment to changing the lives of her pupils, and along with the other 75 winners, she is recognised for her dedication to her job.

Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers.

“They have so often been taken for granted. Not anymore. Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes – and patience.

“Children know it too, if they didn’t before. So many missed their teachers as well as their friends. We all honour them today. Let’s now praise them, wish them well and above all, thank them.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson added: “My warmest congratulations go to all this year’s silver award winners. They should be proud to receive this recognition of their commitment to the profession, and the outstanding education and guidance they provide for their students.

“Teachers and school staff up and down the country consistently go above and beyond for their students, and this is especially true over the past few months. It is down to their hard work that schools have been able to open their gates to all pupils again for the start of the new term, and I cannot say thank you enough for everything they have done.”