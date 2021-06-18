Missing 13-year-old twins still not found as police re-appeal for help

Two missing 13-year-old twins from Northholt haven’t been seen for more than a month, prompting police to re-appeal for information.



Poppy and Lily Myers were last seen at 2:50pm on Friday, May 14, in the Northwood area and officers are increasingly concerned for their well-being.



West Area Missing Person Unit’s DC Ford said “We are hoping that this renewed appeal, will give us new information about the whereabouts of both Poppy and Lily.

“Although they are missing from Northwood, we believe that they have connections in Hillingdon and Harrow.

“If you know where the girls are, please contact us.”

The police appeal was shared on Facebook more than 6,000 times within 18 hours of being posted, and retweeted more than 400 times, with members of the public taking to the comments to express their concerns.

The missing 13-year-old twins also disappeared for six days in April before being found by officers from the South West Missing Persons Unit.

South West Londoner reported on this in May but police updates state they are now based in Northholt not Twickenham.

Poppy Myers has dyed blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with multi-coloured stars down the side, while Lily has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing all black with black boots and a small brown shoulder handbag.



Call police on 101 and quote reference 21MIS013520 if you have any information about Poppy and Lily’s whereabouts.

You can also contact Missing People on 116000.

Credit: Shared by the Hillingdon Police