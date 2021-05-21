Twickenham-based 13-year-old twin sisters missing again

Two Twickenham-based 13-year-old twin sisters with ties to Hillingdon have gone missing for the second time in two months.

Police are appealing for information about missing twins Poppy and Lily Myers from Twickenham who were last seen last Friday (14th May) and are known to frequent the Northwood area in Hillingdon.

The Myers twins went missing for six days last month before being found by officers from the South West Missing Persons Unit who did not give further details.

A close family friend to the twin’s grandfather commented: “Their granddad and close friends are all concerned.

“We all wish that Poppy and Lily return immediately. Even though it’s hard on everyone involved we all love the twins and miss them both.

“We just want to know that they’re both safe and well and for them to get in touch with the police.”

Members of the public have taken to social media to express concern over news that the girls had gone missing again, with an appeal for information by the Hillingdon Police being reshared on Facebook over two thousand times.

Poppy Myers has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with multi-coloured stars down the side, while Lily has brown hair and was last seen wearing all black with black boots and a brown shoulder handbag.

Both are around five feet two inches tall.

Police are currently looking into a number of enquires and have asked anyone who has seen or heard from the twins to call 101 quoting the reference 6724/14MAY.