Roehampton hits top 100 in Guardian’s university guide

A Wandsworth university hit the top 100 in the Guardian’s university guide released last weekend.

Roehampton jumped from 116th in last year’s guide, making it the sixth worst university in the UK, to 96th this year.

Vice-provost (education) of the University of Roehampton, Dr Stephen Driver, said he and his colleagues were very pleased with the improved score.

He said: “We think that this reflects our commitment to providing students with the best teaching and support, to help them have an excellent student experience and success in their degree and beyond.

“We are committed to continuing to make improvements to enhance the experience and education received by our students.

“This is our priority, and an improved position on a league table would be a great result, but our real focus is ensuring students graduate with the skills, knowledge, and adaptability to succeed in their chosen career path and in life.”

The Guardian guide creates an overall score based on a variety of categories including student satisfaction and graduate employment numbers.

Improved degree classifications amongst students were the biggest contributor to Roehampton’s new rating, which Driver puts down to the quality of teaching.

Miles Jones, 21, a final-year sociology student at Roehampton, noticed the increased effort from professors over the last year.

He said: “My professors have been working really, really hard to make sure that students still feel connected to lectures during the online process.”

Jones added that they are always available to discuss course material with students and he still receives the same amount of one-on-one time despite the switch to online learning.

He also felt reassured by the improved Guardian rating.



Jones said: “It definitely feels good to know that the effort being put into our education is being recognised [and] to know that the university is in better standing.”

The University of Roehampton will welcome new and returning students when the new year begins on September 20.

