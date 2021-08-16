Three weeks ago the Durban riots erupted on a scale not seen in South Africa since the end of Apartheid nearly 28 years ago.

What started as a campaign to release former President Jacob Zuma from jail quickly turned into sheer violence on a provincial level with billions of Rands worth of infrastructure and goods destroyed or looted.

Thousands of people have lost jobs with tens of thousands of small businesses being totally destroyed in the rioting leaving the local economy gasping for relief after nearly two years of damage from Covid.

So far 12 people have been linked to the incitement of the violence – many supporters of the former president – and this has raised questions about the stability of the ruling party and where its true allegiances lie.

The question remains, however, as to what led to the violence and how did South Africa go from a beacon of democratic hope under Mandela to a state of anarchy and destruction 27 years later?

SW Londoner explores what lead to the riots that crippled a province and put South Africa in a state of anarchy.

Talking to those who lived through it, and looking at the reports from the ground SW Londoner will unpack how the Durban Riots erupted into such chaos for a man who many believe put the country on this path.

You can read the full story here.