Sutton primary school goes yellow for mental health

A primary school in Sutton raised over £700 for a mental health charity over the last week.

Hackbridge Primary School took part in the #HelloYellow day last Friday in support of YoungMinds, a UK-wide charity specialising in mental health support for young people.

#HelloYellow 2021 was a nationwide campaign on the Friday 8 October that saw pupils and staff in schools across the country don yellow clothing and host fundraising events in support of the charity.

HR and governance officer Jessica Parsons, 31, said: “Everyone was very happy to participate.

“Pupils loved to see everyone wearing the same colour, there was just a sea of yellow going through the playgrounds.

“They were really pleased that we had raised so much money for YoungMinds.”

Our grand total for #HelloYellow is £711.40!!



Big thanks to everyone who donated and helped us raise money for @YoungMindsUK! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RdvQDQ4AJU — Hackbridge Primary (@HackbridgeRocks) October 13, 2021

Parsons explained that on the day pupils watched an assembly on mental health that touched on its importance and stressed that experiencing ups and downs are normal.

Despite only learning about the Hello Yellow day a few weeks before, the day was a big success with parents and staff donating directly onto a JustGiving page and donating cash into buckets by the school gates.

Hackbridge was one of over 4,800 schools that took part in Hello Yellow, with the current total for donations standing at over £83,000, which is £4000 more than last year’s day.

The money raised will go towards essential mental health services for young people like the YoungMinds Textline, a free 24/7 messaging service for young people, and mental health training sessions for teachers and professionals working with children.

Director of development at YoungMinds Vanessa Longley said: “We know from parents who have been using our helpline services how hard life has been for many children over the last year.

“We’re incredibly grateful to schools like Hackbridge for their support and generous donations.

“By taking part in Hello Yellow, they are reminding young people that they are not alone with their mental health and showing their support for young people who are struggling right now.”

Image Credit: Hackbridge Primary School