Westminster’s School Streets saves one of London’s most polluted areas

Schools leapt at Westminster’s School Streets trial which restricts drivers from entering streets during drop-off and collection times.

The trial, which started in January 2022, will last for 18 months and encourages children and families to cycle or walk to and from school.

James Spencer, Councillor and Cabinet Member for City Management, said: “Westminster suffers with some of the worst air quality in the country and we are determined to quite literally clean up our act.

“It’s so important that children are able travel to school and play outside without traffic and pollution posing a risk to their health.

“That’s why I’m proud to launch the School Streets scheme which will create a safer, greener and cleaner environment for our children and young people.”

We’re trialling 10 School Streets in #Westminster to create safer spaces around schools. #SchoolStreets help to improve #AirQuality by reducing traffic and limiting pollution, encouraging pupils to walk, cycle and scoot to school.



David Tomlinson, Headteacher at Barrow Hill Junior School, said he is very grateful to Westminster council for the scheme which will help keep the school’s 240 children safer.

“It has transformed the start and the end of the day for us, I can’t tell you what an impact it has had,” he said.

“The children love it because it means that when they are met with their families there’s a really nice atmosphere, it’s very convivial, it’s a nice friendly end to the day.”

Westminster’s School Streets are Pedestrian and Cycle Zones (PCZ) marked by road signs and operate from Monday – Friday.

The scheme also falls into the Council’s Active Westminster strategy which encourages families to get active.