Twickenham stabbing: police arrest 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police officers investigating the murder of Hazrat Wali in Twickenham.

He remains in custody at a south London police station following his arrest.

Police were called at 4:45pm on Tuesday, 12 October, to reports of a stabbing on a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found an 18-year-old man with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead at 5:45pm.

He has since been named as Hazrat Wali, from Notting Hill.

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to take place at Kingston Mortuary tomorrow, Friday 15 October.

Anyone who has information or footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5697/12OCT. You can also upload evidence here.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.