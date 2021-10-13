Teenager murdered in Twickenham is named by Police

A teenager who was stabbed to death on a playing field in Twickenham has been named as Hazrat Wali, a student at Richmond-upon-Thames College

The 18-year-old, from Notting Hill, died in hospital after being attacked in Craneford Way at approximately 4.45pm on Tuesday October 12.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Hazrat’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, with a post-mortem scheduled for this Friday.

“We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads,” said Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall.

“Officers have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses who described seeing a fight in the moments before Hazrat was attacked.

“We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I’d urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately.”

Chief Superintendent Elisabeth Chapple, commander for policing in south-west London, confirmed residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and appealed for witnesses to call 101 or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

“Our thoughts are with the young victim and his family at this awful time,” she said.

“No young person should lose their life in London and we will do all we can to support our colleagues with their investigation.

“If anyone has any concerns, or information that could help, I encourage them to contact those officers and tell us what they know.”