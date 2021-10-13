Teenager fatally stabbed on Twickenham playing fields

A teenager has died after being stabbed yesterday on Craneford Way, Twickenham.

Police were called to the playing fields at 4:45pm to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended to find an 18-year-old man believed to have stab wounds.

After being taken to a hospital on the outskirts of London, he was pronounced dead at 5:54pm.

With no arrests made so far and the incident occurring in broad daylight, detective chief inspector Vicky Tunstall encouraged some of the reportedly large numbers of witnesses to come forward.

She said: “The incident occurred in a playing field area and was witnessed by a number of people. Some of those people are believed to have filmed events as they unfolded.

“I ask that any videos are not shared via social media to avoid causing the young man’s family any more distress at this already incredibly difficult time for them.

“Instead, please go to the police immediately. A number of people have spoken to us, but we need to hear from anyone who has information that could help.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage has been encouraged to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5697/12OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

Featured Image Provided by @999London (Twitter)