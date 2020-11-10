Police attempt to trace Lambeth man wanted for questioning after robbery

The Met Police are attempting to track down a Lambeth man that is wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery in south London.

The 46-year-old, Adrian Gordon, is wanted for questioning after a woman in her 80s was robbed at 6:20pm on Wednesday 28 October in Stockwell.

Police are appealing to the public for help, and have released details about Gordon, as well as a picture of him.

Gordon has been described by police as black, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with receding shaved hair, and has previously been known to have gold capped top front teeth.

Detective Sergeant Chris Shepherd, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Gordon and these are ongoing. I would like to remind the public that harbouring a wanted offender is an offence.

“I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police so that his attempts to evade justice can be stopped. I would also encourage Gordon to hand himself in.

“He should not be approached by members of the public. If you have information on his movements or whereabouts, please call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 5917/28Oct20. If seen, please call police via 999.”

Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

You can also tweet the police @MetCC.

