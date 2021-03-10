Met Police officer arrested in connection with disappearance of Clapham woman Sarah Everard

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was arrested last night in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in Clapham.

The man was arrested yesterday evening at an address in Kent. A woman was also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The search continues for the missing 33-year-old who left her friend’s house at around 9pm last Wednesday night.

Assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: “The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.

“I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work.”

Sarah’s family has been kept updated of these developments.

Detective chief inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah.

“We have seen an overwhelming response from the public and I repeat my request for anyone with information that may be relevant to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Everard was last seen on Wednesday evening, 3 March, at around 9:30pm, as CCTV footage shows her walking alone on the A205 Poynders Road, from the junction with Cavendish Road, in the direction of Tulse Hill.

Police are appealing for the public to get in touch if they have seen Everard or were aware of any suspicious behaviour in Clapham on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 3309/06MAR.

Members of the public can also call the Missing People charity anonymously on 116 000.