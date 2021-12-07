West Sussex private school offers bursaries to prospective Twickenham students

A prestigious West Sussex private school is offering bursaries to bright children from the Twickenham area.

Christ’s Hospital School, located in Horsham, is the UK’s leading charitable school and largest bursary charity.

The historic boarding school, which is over 450 years old, is known for its unique Tudor uniform, musical marching band and excellent educational reputation.

The bursaries that are accessible to prospective students from Twickenham to help fund their attendance to the school are made available through the John & Frances West Family Group.

Photo credit: Christ’s Hospital