Tooting MP to host talk radio show on mental health and wellbeing

The MP for Tooting will take to the airwaves this evening to host her debut hour-long talk radio programme focused on mental health and wellbeing.

Dr. Rosena Allin- Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health and MP for Tooting, will host ‘Mental Health Matters with Dr. Rosena’ at 6pm where she’ll field questions and calls from a range of local listeners on the subject of mental health.

Tooting MP @DrRosena hosts a SPECIAL SHOW this Monday at 6pm on your mental health and wellbeing.



If you'd like to ask Dr Rosena a question LIVE on the show then please email [email protected]https://t.co/VYuffiQSpI – DAB Digital Radio – Smart Speaker – Mobile pic.twitter.com/vTFFNkQe9h — Riverside Radio (@ThisisRiverside) September 1, 2021

The show will be broadcast on south west London’s Riverside Radio and will be the first time the Labour MP has hosted her own radio programme.

Allin-Khan said: “The show is an honest, straight-talking hour.

“I’ll be diving into why mental health matters and, perhaps most importantly, your mental health matters.

“The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for so many of us and have highlighted the importance of mental health care.

“We need true parity of esteem between physical and mental health. One step we can take towards reducing any stigma is by being open in our conversations around mental health.”

Riverside Radio is asking for anyone from south west London to send in their questions to the programme for a one-off chance to take part in the show with the shadow minister.

I'm excited to share that I've been invited to be a guest on @DrRosena's show this evening (6-7pm BST)



We're going to be chatting about mental health and the reasons I decided to raise awareness by blogging.



You can listen along online from 6pm. It'd be lovely if you joined us! https://t.co/yzYCPNBBF4 — Love My Anxious Brain (@anxiety_crow) September 6, 2021

The Tooting MP said she has a lot of admiration for radio presenters and their ability to keep people hooked using only their words and was excited to engage with her community through a talk radio show.

Allin-Khan added: “I never in my wildest dreams considered being on the airwaves as a radio presenter myself, but one of the things I love most about being a doctor – and an MP – is connecting with people.

“This is an exciting opportunity to connect with my community in a new way.”

Riverside Radio is a volunteer-led digital community radio station based out of Battersea, and covers the areas of Richmond, Merton, Wandsworth, and Lambeth.

Allin-Khan commented: “Riverside Radio is a wonderful local station, and an important part of our south west London community.

“Riverside is the ideal place to connect with residents and talk about an issue that affects each and every one of us – our mental health.”

Jason Rosam, Managing Director of Riverside Radio said he was thrilled that Allin-Khan had picked the station to host the show.

He said: “This is what community radio is all about.

“I’m delighted Dr Rosena will bring her expertise in mental health and wellbeing to our audience in south west London after a very difficult year for all of us.”

Allin-Khan was elected as the MP for Tooting in 2016, following a by-election that took place after Sadiq Khan, the then incumbent, was elected Mayor of London.

If you have any mental health questions to ask the minister, send them to [email protected].

Mental Health Matters with Dr. Rosena airs live on Riverside Radio from 6pm- 7pm on Monday 6th September and people can listen to it online at riversideradio.com, or on DAB, mobile, or smart speaker if you’re in the London area.