Teenage boy stabbed to death in Lambeth

A teenage boy was stabbed to death in Lambeth last night, the Met Police have announced.

An investigation has been launched after police were called to Oval Place, SW8, at around 11:45pm to attend a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met confirmed that the boy’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist police officers.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged but no arrests have yet been made.

The Met are asking witnesses who are yet to speak to them or anyone else with any information to call 101 ref 8532/05jul or to contact Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

The news follows the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Camron Smith in Croydon, with the Met charging two teenagers with his murder.