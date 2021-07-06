Two teenagers charged with murder of stabbed Croydon boy

Two teenage boys have been charged with the the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Croydon last week, with a third arrested on suspicion of murder.

The teen, now named as Camron Smith from Shrublands in Croydon, was found stabbed on Bracken Avenue, just after midnight on Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene.

And yesterday, detectives charged two people with Camron’s murder and with an additional charge of robbery.

One of those charged is a 15-year-old male who was arrested in East Sussex on Friday.

The second is Romain La Pierre, 18 of Amber Grove, Cricklewood, who was arrested in the Brierley Hill area of the West Midlands on Saturday.

Both males been remanded in police custody and are appearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.

A third person, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and was taken in custody to a police station in north London.

Camron’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives continue to investigate Camron’s murder and would like to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet come forward.

Information can be provided by calling the incident room on 0208 721 4961 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The news comes the same day that the Met announced a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Lambeth.

Featured image is of Camron Smith and provided by the Met Police