Murder investigation launched as teenage boy stabbed to death in Croydon

A teenage boy was stabbed to death in Croydon in the early hours of this morning and a murder investigation has been launched.



The Met Police were called at at 12:46am to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon.



Officers attended and found a 16-year-old male inside the address suffering from stab wounds.

They provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:34am.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

He said: “At this early stage we have two active crime scenes, the address where a young man lost his life and in nearby Warren Street where the vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects was abandoned.

“I thank the local community for their patience while my officers gather evidence and urge anyone who witnessed any stage of this horrific series of events to come forward and speak with officers.”

Next of kin have been informed but the Met are still awaiting formal identification, with a post-mortem examination to be held in due course.



The Met added that enquiries are in their early stages, no arrests have been made and they are retaining an open mind concerning motive.



Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 721 4961, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 249/1JUL.



To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.