Police searching for missing Lambeth student find body in the Thames

Police searching for a missing student from Lambeth have found the body of a man in the River Thames.

Harvey Parker, 20, a student at the University of York, was last seen leaving Heaven nightclub by Charing Cross station in Westminster at about 02:15 GMT on Friday 17 December.

Police were alerted by the RNLI at 11:51hrs on Tuesday, 4 January to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, Westminster.

Officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body and the death is being treated as unexplained.

Although formal identification awaits, detectives involved in the search for Parker were alerted.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen.

“We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information. We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.”

Family liaison officers have informed Parker’s family of developments.

A report will be compiled for the coroner.