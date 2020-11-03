‘Like a warzone’: boys with fireworks disturb Clapham residents

Residents were left fearful last week after fireworks were set off around an estate in Clapham.

A group of young boys were seen running around Winstanley Estate last Tuesday 27 October around 11pm, aiming fireworks at each other and hitting people’s windows and cars.

Police received a number of calls to the area but on attendance, those involved had dispersed and no arrests were made.

Used firework casing was seen discarded nearby.

One resident of the estate said: “It sounded like a warzone.

“I was trying to get to sleep when I was awoken to numerous loud bangs and bright flashes right outside my window.

“Shooting fireworks at people isn’t funny, it is incredibly dangerous and I was worried someone was going to get hurt. Parents and local authorities need to control this kind of behaviour.”

Other areas in London have faced similar antisocial behaviour issues.

One resident in Harrow said she was left absolutely hysterical this week after someone posted fireworks through her letterbox.

She tweeted: “I heard it all and saw the flashes downstairs. I’m ok physically but completely shaken up. I don’t know how I’ll feel safe in this house every day…Please please please can public firework sales be banned.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Misuse of fireworks can have damaging consequences, and we understand how disruptive and distressing these kind of incidents can be to local communities and businesses.”

According to Government policy, retailers such as supermarkets and newsagents can have short-term licenses which enable them to sell fireworks at certain times of the year.

Those times include between 15 October and 10 November for Bonfire Night celebrations and Halloween, or three days before Chinese New Year and Diwali.

At other times you can only buy fireworks from long-term licensed shops.

It is considered a criminal offence to set off fireworks in the street or other public places without permission.

