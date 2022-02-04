Five romantic places to eat this Valentine’s Day in South West London  

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s time to find the perfect restaurant for an evening full of romance and luxury.

Whether you are looking to impress a first date, rekindle an old flame or bring some charm back to your relationship after a long two years in Covid restrictions, here are five romantic restaurants in south west London to consider this Valentine’s day:

Gaucho

Situated on rural banks of Richmond Riverside, only half a mile from Richmond Station, Gaucho offers some of the finest Argentinian cuisine in all of south west London.

The waterside terrace provides a magnificent 360-degree view of Richmond Bridge and Petersham Meadows, as well as overlooking the River Thames.

This is an idyllic feature, creating the perfect romantic atmosphere which will set the tone for your whole evening of riverside dining.

Gaucho’s signature dish is the unforgettable Argentinian steak; however, the menu also offers a range of British seafood.

If you don’t feel like dining, you and your other half can enjoy a glass of wine and Gaucho’s bar while watching the boats sail along the Thames.

Price: ££

Location: Gaucho Richmond, The Towpath, Richmond Riverside, Richmond, TW10 6UJ

Vagabond

What originated as a small wine shop in Fulham in 2010, has now expanded into a collection of prestigious wine bars dotted around London with three situated in south west London.

If you’re looking for a secluded spot for a night of romance, the Vagabond Bar at Northcote Road has a secret garden lined with fairy lights for use all year round.

The Vagabond bars are the perfect location for a private and intimate wine-tasting date this Valentine’s, with unique wine machines that give you the option of a taster before pouring a full glass.

The menu offers an eclectic range of tapas which compliments the vast selection of 100+ wines available at the Vagabond bars.

Or if you’ve built up more of an appetite, the Vagabond chefs at Northcote Road and Battersea Power Station also offer a roast hanger steak for two for you and your other half to share.

Price: ££

Location: 4 Northcote Road, London, SW11 1NT

Unit 12 Circus Village West, Circus Road West, Phase 1, Battersea Power Station, SW11 8EZ

18-22 Vanston Place, London, SW6 1AX

Minnow

Located in the heart of Clapham Old Town, Minnow is a seasonal restaurant which offers an array of modern European cuisine.

This laid-back neighbourhood restaurant is fronted with pastel colours and low-level lighting creating a cosy ambience full of romance and charm.

Minnow offers a range of different spaces for you and your date including an outdoor terrace, lined with stunning delicate flora, which overlooks Clapham Common.

The terrace is heated and covered with parasols, however if you would prefer to sit inside there is a small alcove on the lower floor of the restaurant known as The Cave.

The Cave is a semi-private space, located next to a stunning stain glass window which is the perfect intimate space for a date night this Valentine’s day.

Price: £

Location: 21 The Pavement, Clapham Common, London, SW4 0HY

Daphne’s

This vibrant Italian restaurant, bar and conservatory offers warmth, intimacy and a unique Italian charm which is celebrated amongst the residents of Chelsea.

Situated amongst the renowned Brompton Cross shops such as Chanel and Ralph Lauren, Daphne’s is nestled in the very heart of luxury and style.

This Valentine’s, Daphne’s are launching a heated terrace to ensure an elegant and sophisticated evening for the lovers in south west London.

Amongst their traditional collection of classic Italian flavours, this February 14th Daphne’s will also be introducing a shellfish risotto as a Valentine’s special.

After a night of refined Italian cuisine, why not enjoy a limited edition Valentine’s cocktail, the Rossi Petalo, at Daphne’s ornate bar.

Price: ££

Location: 112 Draycott Avenue, London, SW3 3AE

Claude Bosi at Bibendum

Located on the first floor of the iconic Michelin House in South Kensington, Claude Bosi’s restaurant offers a beautiful selection of seafood-oriented dishes and traditional French cuisine.

The two Michelin star-rated restaurant is lined with captivating stain glass windows and breathtaking artwork that will make you feel like you are dining with royalty.

However, for something a little more relaxed away from the grandeur of the dining room, why not visit the Oyster Bar on the ground floor of Michelin House.

The Oyster Bar exhibits a beautifully unique décor, with mosaic flooring and stunning wall tiles.

And if shellfish isn’t your dish of choice, Claude Bosi’s menu at the Oyster Bar also offers a range of sharing platters and relaxed dining options and champagne for your Valentine’s Day meal.

Price: £££

Location: Michelin House, 81 Fulham Rd., London SW3 6RD