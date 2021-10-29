Free oat milk coffees available on Clapham Common for World Vegan Day

Free oat milk coffees will be available on Clapham Common on Monday, to mark World Vegan Day.

The complimentary coffees will be available from 9am to 6pm on 1 November at Common Ground café, courtesy of British oat milk producer and family-run business, Glebe Farm.

Multiple types of coffee will be on offer and each one will feature Glebe Farm’s milk brand, PureOaty, which received a gold star in the Great Taste Awards 2019 and is made exclusively from British oats.

Philip Rayner, co-founder of Glebe Farm Foods, said: “At Glebe Farm we not only grow our own oats for our PureOaty drink right here in Cambridgeshire, but we’ve built the first UK facility to make oat milk from scratch too.



“Our PureOaty is made exclusively from British oats and manufactured in the UK because we don’t see why British consumers should have to compromise on taste, provenance or sustainability when it comes to dairy-alternative products.”

OATTERLY DELIGHTFUL: Clapham Common, where the coffees will be available. Credit: Chris Reynolds, under Creative Commons BY-SA 2.0 License

Glebe Farm claims PureOaty, which is both gluten and dairy free, boasts the lowest carbon emissions of any oat drink on the market, due to its low food miles and renewable energy sources used in production.

Unlike other oat drinks, it is not produced from a concentrated oat syrup base, but is made on the farm using gluten-free British oats.

This initiative comes as oat milk grows in popularity, with research last month finding that Brits spent £146 million on oat milk in 2020, almost double the £74 million spent in 2019.

World Vegan Day was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis who was chair of The Vegan Society, a UK-based registered charity and the oldest vegan organisation in the world.



The day was initially founded to celebrate the society’s 50th birthday, as well as the 50th anniversary of the term ‘vegan’.

It is now celebrated internationally with events held each year.

Common Ground cafe opened in 2020 is located on the south side of the Common.

Featured Image Credit: Glebe Farm Foods