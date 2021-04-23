New cocktail bar and workspace opens on Clapham Common

A new cocktail bar and workspace opened on Clapham Common last week.

The Little Orange Door, a lively New York style apartment owned by mysterious flatmates, had over 60 queuing customers before the first official Friday open to the public.

With Little Door venues in Notting Hill and Fulham, the Clapham branch is their largest project to date with an outdoor terrace inspired by botanical gardens, private dining rooms and a kitchen bar serving several living room spaces.

Company director Kamran Dehdashti, 39, said: “You’re coming to a house party.

“House parties were cool in medieval times, they’re going to be cool when we’re all on Mars.

“The best part is that will never change and into that extent you don’t ever have to clean up.

“We’re not technically a bar, we’re not technically a restaurant, you can come dressed as you want, you don’t have to pay admission prices.”

A ROOM WITH A VIEW: The bar has plenty of unique spaces to dine and unwind.

Credit – Little Door & Co

The Little Orange Door in Clapham seeks to find the perfect balance between work and play.

Unlimited tea and coffee for £9 is available for hot desk customers from 9am with the bar opening for cocktails and music from 3pm.

An ever-changing world food menu is available in the 150 cover restaurant where you can eat anything from Keralan chicken burgers to four cheese toasties.

COCKTAILS IN THE KITCHEN: The heart of the house party experience from The Little Orange Door

Credit – Little Door & Co

Dehdashti said: “We launched it here because of the pandemic, there’s so many people who are working from home in Clapham.

“A lot of people I know were working from a small desk sat across their flatmates talking over each other.

“We’re offering a very homey environment for you to feel relaxed and work from that is a home away from home.”

WINE AND DINE FROM DAWN TO DUSK

Credit – Little Door & Co

Dehdashti created Little Door & Co with three friends in 2015 after he was offered a space in Notting Hill Gate to run a pop-up bar for six months.

After developing the idea of filling the post work drinks and pre-clubbing market, the team agreed to create the perfect house party environment and the Little Yellow Door was born.

Dehdashti said he wanted a place where he could sit in the corner reading a book or playing Nintendo, with the tables next to him having a dance or a full blown three course dinner.

He now has three operating sites with a fourth project planned in the near future.

SITTING PRETTY ON CLAPHAM COMMON: A view of The Little Orange Door.

Credit – Little Door & Co

Featured image credit – Little Door & Co