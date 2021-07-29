Popular reality TV show Love Island and its love-seeking contestants have caught the eye of millions across the UK, so in this podcast SWL explores its role in the history of dating.

Behind the beefy muscles, blindingly white teeth, and skimpy clothes, can we glimpse the legacy of courting strategies spanning hundreds of years?

While murdering wildebeests may be out of vogue, the use of love tokens to relay affection and a gaggle of girls beautifying one another may not have looked amiss to our not-too-distant ancestors.

Together with author of “A History of Courtship: 800 Years of Seduction Techniques,” Tania O’Donnell, we explore how dating has evolved through the ages.

You can check out ‘The History of Dating podcast: from medieval whale bones to Love Island’ below: