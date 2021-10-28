WATCH: Ghost Stories at Hampton Court Palace this Halloween

Hampton Court Palace is hosting a new Halloween self-guided trail this October which will allow families to explore some of the building’s most famous ghost stories

The palace is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in Britain with its history reaching back to the 16th century.

Visitors can follow clues to find the locations of former palace residents, such as the grey-cloaked Lady Sybil Pen, and the ghosts of Catherine Howard and Jane Seymour

Intrepid families going to the palace can also see the “Gallery of the Damned” where there are more to the portraits than what meets the eye.

Watch the video below to learn more about the hauntings at Hampton Court palace.

Featured image: Hampton Court Palace