VIDEO: Clapham Book Festival returned this month with Sir Michael Morpurgo

The Clapham Book Festival is an annual event run by Clapham Writers to celebrate books and writing, and its last event took place on 16 October 2021.

After a year of pandemic-mandated hiatus, organisers were delighted to be back in the Omnibus Theatre, Clapham Common, with guests as illustrious as Sir Michael Morpurgo and Ed Stourton.

Clapham Writers is a volunteer group and registered charity made up of a Board of Trustees and associated local writers, including authors, poets and journalists.

The day began with guided Literary Walks around Clapham Common, led by Festival Trustee Julie Anderson and award-winning author Annemarie Neary.

In the evening, Elizabeth Buchan interviewed Morpurgo, before journalist and author Ed Stourton, who co-founded Channel 4 News and has presented BBC News and Radio 4’s Today programme, spoke to writer and broadcaster Simon Berthon.

Later online events were headlined by author Rosanna Amaka and historian Ben Macintyre. In this video, we here from Elizabeth Buchan, Julie Anderson, Paula Johnson, who organised the programme, and Mark Leffler, who attended the event.

Further details are available in a South West Londoner preview.