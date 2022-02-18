Light Festival returns to Battersea Power Station

Battersea Light Festival has returned to Battersea Power Station in Nine Elms, featuring the work of artists from across the globe.

The festival and the special offers in the surrounding shops and restaurants are open to the public until Sunday 27 February.

Following the opening of the Battersea tube station in autumn last year, the area is undergoing a transformation with new shops, restaurants and accommodation set to open in the power station later this year.

SWL visited the site and spoke to Carlin Fier, head of brand at Battersea Power Station Development Company, about the Light Festival.

Visit the Battersea Power Station website for more information.

Featured image credit: Zoe Crowther