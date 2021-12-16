The Luna cinema returns to Kensington Palace this Christmas

The Luna cinema is spreading Christmas spirit across two historic venues in South West London this year.

It’s that time of year where Christmas films play on repeat, and what better way to enjoy the classics than a wintery cinema experience in Kensington Palace gardens, the birthplace of Queen Victoria.

The Pavilion located on the Orangery lawn of Kensington Palace has been transformed into a cosy cinema with state of the art equipment, giant HD screens and cinema-quality sound systems.

The festive cinema spectacle gives film fans a chance to take a break from the Christmas chaos and snuggle up in front of the big screen with classic movies such as ‘Love Actually’, ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Elf’, running until 23 December.

With festive treats such as mulled wine, mince pies, chocolate and popcorn with unlimited refills, the Luna cinema is a great Christmas outing for friends and family.

All tickets are available online with standard admission starting at £17.50 in the directors chairs. Although, the bean bags at the front are arguably the comfier option costing £20.50.

Additionally, film fans can book VIP premium tickets. The ticket includes a snuggly sofa for two, with a complimentary drink and butler service (£58.50 for two admissions).

Enjoy unlimited popcorn refills whilst watching the Christmas film

Make sure you allow plenty of time to locate the cinema to avoid getting lost in the vast palace grounds. The entrance is easily missable so look out for staff in pink Hi Vis.

Kensington Palace is a seven minute walk away from Queensway tube station and a 12 minute walk from High Street Kensington.

Whilst the Luna cinema is a welcome change from the conventional multiplex, if you really want to go all out this Christmas, Backyard cinema is a more enchanting evening with a Snow Kingdom and food and drink stalls.

Although it’s a more expensive night with tickets starting at £22.50.

The aim of the Luna cinema is to provide a cinematic experience in some of the most prestigious and sought-after locations around the UK.

The idea was born from a South London hospitable bed in 2007, when the founder George Wood was hospitalised for six months following a motorbike accident.

During his recovery, the actor and presenter started to re-think his career and began his quest to bring open-air cinema to London.

The first Luna cinema was held in Dulwich Park. Since then, it’s brought the magic of cinema to iconic locations and drive-in venues across the UK.

This festive season, visit Kensington Palace or head to Battersea Arts Centre, which is also hosting festive films for the first time in its gorgeous red brick gothic surrounds.

Book your tickets here.

Photo credit: Luna Cinema