REVIEW: Backyard Cinema – a fully themed cinema experience

The Capital Studios Backyard cinema is an immersive experience in Wandsworth that brings together a Christmas adventure and a cosy film viewing.

Snow Kingdom is one of the two magical experiences held in the location and it incorporates a play-like opening with a comfort centered movie theatre to enchant the viewer.

On arrival you are directed to Dr. Portelli’s Curiosity Shop where two fabulous characters enthral you with a bizarre fiction-based story.

The Shop is decorated with pine branches which intensifies the Christmas aesthetic and compliments the dark but warm brass tones of exposed wood and gold-tarnished ornaments.

It’s been described as a fully themed cinema experience.

Fraser from digital marketing quoted on youtube: “Christmas at Backyard is always incredibly magical.

“Getting lost in there is pretty amazing.”

To fully enjoy the 8m wide cinema screen, which is their biggest yet, try something from their Christmas snack selection like a mince pie or a generously sized popcorn bag.

If you can’t decide which option to go for, eliminate all choices and go for the Christmas Combo deal which includes a cup of mulled wine, a mince-pie and a popcorn portion all for £10.

The mulled wine is the perfect addition to the Christmas film viewing as the scent is so prominent and warm, making the experience that more festive.

Enjoy these delicacies while sinking into the bean-bag chairs that are laid in rows to avoid disruption of the head in front of you.

The screen is clear to see and not disturbed by the subtle Christmas trees which stand firmly on either side.

Lizzie, the events manager said: “That magical essence of Christmas is captured.”

Reviews on the Backyard Cinema Facebook page compliment the experience and leave positive feedback encouraging other people to go.

To make a full evening around your winterland activity, head to one of their food venues which offer pizza and loaded nachos in the Studio Bar or if you’re after some classic grub, head to The Yard for Honest Burgers.

There are also boozy hot drinks or Christmassy cocktails available if the mulled-wine sparked a taste for another drink.

Backyard Cinema opened in its current South West London location in 2019 after learning it needed a home base for its cinema studios.

COMFORTABLE SEATING: Bean-bag chairs positioned so you are looking directly towards the screen

Since then it has opened a new limited Christmas Spectacular experience in East London called Troxy.

This includes a live Christmas choir and a showing of one of the following seasonal classics Elf, Home Alone or Love Actually.

Both venues create a magical experience that collaborates a traditional picture viewing with an unconventional show-like performance.

There are many film options available for Snow Kingdom or Winter Night Garden including titles like The Greatest Showman or The King’s Man.

This really is an exciting cinema experience that is far more than a classic film on a screen.



For more information and to book tickets visit: https://backyardcinema.co.uk/shows/winter-and-christmas/