Wandsworth’s best Christmas light switch-on events

In the lead up to Christmas 2021, Wandsworth Council has put together a lineup of spectacular events to get people across the borough into the festive spirit.

Here’s a round-up of the family-friendly festivities that kick off with an all-day festival this Saturday, and carry on all the way through to mid-December.

Saturday 27 November

The Wandsworth Town Christmas Festival

Across Wandsworth Town, festive events will be taking place including the Wandsworth All Saints Church Yard tree switch-on at 4.30pm.

On Old York Road, Christmas stalls will be open all day while Riverside Radio hosts performances on a live stage. Over in the Ram Quarter, be prepared to find delicious treats being served up from food trucks from 2-8pm.

There will also be several festive story-telling slots for children at Kids Space at the Southside Shopping Centre.

See the full line-up for the festival here.

Wandsworth Town Christmas Festival kicks off festivities with a bang. Photo Credit: Wandsworth Council

Sunday 28 November

Balham Christmas Lights Celebration and Switch-on

Wandsworth’s mayor will be switching on Balham’s Christmas tree at Bedford Hill Place at 4.30pm.

Families are promised Christmas magic with carol singers, food and drink and even a real donkey!

The event runs from 1pm to 5pm and more information can be found here.

Tuesday 30 November

Roehampton Tree Switch-on and Lantern Parade

With carol-singers and the Mayor of Wandsworth in attendance, Roehampton’s Christmas tree light switch-on and Schools Lantern Parade will begin at 4pm at the bottom of Danebury Avenue.

Wednesday 1 December

Southfields Christmas Lights

A festive extravaganza is promised for the first night of December, with the event being opened by the mayor of Wandsworth at 4:30pm.

Celebrations will be in full swing at 5pm when tennis star Anne Keothavong MBE switches on the Christmas lights.

The event’s main stage will be at Replingham Road and visitors will be treated to carol singing, a choir performance, mulled wine, live music and Christmas market stalls.

Find out more about the event here.

A festive extravaganza will bring Wandsworth residents into December. Photo Credit: Wandsworth Council

Thursday 2 December

Battersea High Street Festive Celebrations

Battersea High Street will be putting on a family-friendly Christmas lights switch-on event from 4-7pm, with the tree switch-on at 5pm.

The free event will have music, food stalls, childrens’ entertainment and Riverside Radio in attendance with all the festive tunes.

More information can be found here.

Saturday 4 December

Balham Community Market

Wandsworth residents will be selling their own products at Balham’s Community Market which takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

However, Saturday 4th’s market at Bedford Hill Place brings with it a festive twist, so expect to find quality products from the community, perfect as stocking fillers.

The market opens from 11am-5pm with carol singers adding to the festive spirit from noon to 3pm.

Outdoor Christmas Fayre

Upper Richmond Road will also be bringing the festive cheer to Wandsworth on Saturday 4 as over 20 stalls from Putney’s local shops and eateries will be serving a range of Christmas goodies – expect mince pies and plenty of mulled wine!

There will be a family Nutcracker Trail as well as music provided by Putney and Wimbledon’s brass band.

The Fayre will take place between 11am-3pm and more information can be found here.

Tuesday 7 December

Tooting Tree Switch-on

Children from Sellincourt School Children’s Choir will be making the Tooting Christmas tree switch-on at 4pm extra special this year as they sing carols.

There will also be a reception with mince pies and mulled wine at St Nicholas Church afterwards. Everyone is welcome!

The tree is up at the corner of Mitcham Road and Church Lane.

Battersea Square Tree Switch-on

St Mary’s Church has organised the Battersea Square Tree Switch-on for 7 December with the event running from 6:30pm to 9pm.

Singers from schools in the area and the church will be keeping members of the public entertained with carols through the evening.

Wednesday 8 December

Furzedown Tree Switch-on

The Furzedown Christmas tree will be switched on at 4pm with school children singing carols.

Thursday 9 December

Bellevue Road Christmas Lights Switch-on

Bellevue Road’s switch-on event kicks off at 4pm with music, food and entertainment for all the family.

Riverside Radio will be in attendance on Wiseton road and the mayor will be switching on the lights at 4:30pm.