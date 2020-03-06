Clapham community shows off creativity with photography project ‘Hope: An Exhibition’

By Suzie Tombs

March 6 2020, 13.57

More than 200 photographs and artwork on the theme of Hope will be displayed at St James Church in Clapham from March 9 to 21.

The community project showcases images, many taken using a mobile phone, by residents ranging in age from people in their 90s to students as young as four at Iqra Primary School.

Other contributors include visitors to the Ace of Clubs, a day centre for the homeless and vulnerable, in honour of its 25th anniversary.

Award-winning photographer and exhibition organiser Jim Grover said: “I am really looking forward to exhibiting our community’s creativity; exhibition visitors can be sure of experiencing a wonderful variety of portrayals of hope.”

He added: “It’s incredible the imagery that can now be created on mobile phones; everyone is an artist.

“Last year, the prestigious international Prix Pictet photography prize was won by a series of images taken on a mobile phone, which just shows what’s possible.”

Creator of acclaimed photo-stories, ‘Windrush: Portrait of a Generation’ and ‘Here Am I’, Mr Grover will also be exhibiting a new series of images taken in and around Clapham, ‘Hope through the lens of Jim Grover’.

Prizes will be awarded for images that receive the most nominations by visitors at the exhibition, which is the centrepiece of Clapham’s ‘Festival of Hope’ and part of the broader ‘Hope 2020’ programme organised by churches in Clapham Park.

Vicar of St James the Reverend Kit Gunasekera said: “Hope is something we all need and long for.

“I am delighted that such a diverse breadth of local people and groups are participating in our exhibition, and am especially delighted to have the involvement of the Iqra Primary School and the Ace of Clubs.

“I very much hope that exhibition visitors will leave with renewed hope in their lives.”

‘Hope: An Exhibition’

Dates: Monday 9 – Saturday 21 March

Times: Daily 11am-7pm, Thursdays 11am-9pm

Sunday 15 1-6pm, Saturday 21 10am-12pm

Venue: St James Church, Park Hill, Clapham, SW4 9PB

Admission free, including refreshments

Feature image: ‘Hoping my pumpkin turns into a carriage’ Clapham High Street, 2.18am

Photo: Jim Grover