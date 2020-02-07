Wandsworth Council approve 2500 new homes on Battersea estates

By Tom Holmes

February 7 2020

The building of 2,550 new homes, 35% of which are set to be affordable, on Battersea’s Winstanley and York Road Estate was approved last week.

Wandsworth Council approved plans which also include amenities such as a new library, community centre, nursery and leisure centre.

The council have also committed to providing new council housing for all existing residents on the Winstanley and York Road Estate.

There will also be a new 2.49-hectare park at the heart of the development.

Wandsworth Council’s leader Ravi Govindia said: “We want to build new homes and an exciting future for all who live in them.

“We have carried out varied and extensive rounds of public consultation ensuring that residents and the community have their say on our ambitious plans to shape the area.”

Over 7,000 households were invited to discuss the plans, with the council stating that one survey showed over 70% of residents wanted the buildings demolished and replaced, rather than refurbished.

A council spokesperson said: “The reaction from people living on the estates has been very positive, partly because the consultation process was so lengthy and detailed, and because it led to the kind of changes to the master plan that local people had called for.”

Lee Bishop of developer Taylor Wimpey said: “We are obviously delighted that after a significant period of public consultation and engagement with the local community and our key stakeholders, Wandsworth Council has given the green light to our detailed plans to breathe new life into Winstanley and York Road Estate.

“The proposals will deliver major benefits to the community – not least a significant number of quality new homes, but also a range of new community facilities.”

Councillors also approved an additional 759 new homes on the Nine Elms Royal Mail site, of which 106 are promised to be in the affordable bracket.

That means that across the entire former Royal Mail site, 1,950 homes are planned by 2025, 363 of which would be affordable.

Because of the size of the development, it requires the approval of the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Mr Bishop added that they are expecting a full and swift approval.