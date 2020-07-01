What are the best paying UK online slots?

By SWL staff

July 1 2020, 15.20

Follow @SW_Londoner

So, you never win when playing slots? You need to start choosing better paying games.

That’s right—slots are not created equally. They might be games of chance, but some one-man bandits are more generous than others.

In this article, we’ll highlight the best paying slots you can play at UK online casinos. Crucially, they are mobile responsive. They also have flexible betting limits. So, whether you have 10p or £100, you’ll love these games.

Mega Joker by NetEnt (99% RTP)

Slots don’t get better than Mega Joker. A classic, 3×3 slot by design, this game presses casinos to the corner with a house edge of 1%. The remaining 99% is spent paying winners in the long haul.

Now the question is, will be one of the 99% players? There’s a high chance. All you need is to line up cherries, plums, bars and bells on its reels and you could win some great prizes.

Interestingly, Mega Joker gives you an option to bet your base game winnings in a super-mode for better payouts. Then there’s a progressive jackpot that could help you win up to £3 million. The best part about Mega Joker, though, is that people love it. And as you probably know, you want to play games fellow gamblers (and not casinos) like the most.

Ugga Bugga by Playtech (99% RTP)

The beauty of high-paying slots is that you don’t have to love their themes. That’s because they produce winners frequently Playtech’s Ugga Bugga is one of these games.

It’s set in a tropical jungle ruled by tribesmen and women. It is a 3X3 reel format with ten paylines you can use to bet as little as 10p. As mentioned, it’s not the game’s tribesmen, cooks, masks, musicians and traditional performers that give it life.

Similar to Mega Joker, Ugga Bugga’s claim to fame is its payout rate. At a whopping 99%, this game gives you a better chance of winning than 99% of slots out there.

It also comes with two spins per bet. First, you spin a single reel. Then you get a choice to lock a specific symbol. You then spin again. And if your locked icon lands on a payline, you get paid. You can win up to 1000x your stake.

Jackpot 6000 by NetEnt (98% RTP)

NetEnt’s Jackpot 6000 is yet another classic slot designed for people who love high-paying games. It comes with five paylines, and three reels, fruits as symbols and a jackpot as big as the name says—6000 coins.

Jackpot 6000 resembles Mega Joker in many ways. First, there’s the joker character and fruity symbols. Then there’s a super meter and the beautiful graphics. What’s more, the game features a gambling option. Experts don’t recommend it. But you can double or lose your winnings by gambling them in a 50/50 outcome.

1429 Uncharted Seas by Thunderkick (98% RTP)

1429 is a slot like no other. Not only is does it feature an impressive RTP, but it also comes with an unusual medieval ocean theme. It is a five-reel game with 25 ways to win and a potential to win 50x your stake.

Interestingly, this game like in a sequence. A ship appears first, then a desk at the centre of the cabin is displayed. After that, a medieval map of the oceans unfolds to become the game’s backdrop. The mermaid pays you 50x your stake if it appears on all reels whereas the turtle comes in second at 10x your stake.

Due to its small multipliers, 1429 isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. It’s one of a few high-RTP slots with plenty of mixed reviews. Fortunately, many of the best-paying UK online slots actually payout decent amounts. They might not help you become an overnight millionaire. But they offer a fair chance to win more than you lose.

Blood Suckers by NetEnt (98%)

How would you love to win 7,500x your bet? If it sounds good, then you need to spin the reels of Blood Suckers. You’ll get a few scares from vampires, a visit to the cemetery and even opening a coffin with someone inside.

But don’t get scared. The tasks are simple, and the rewards are fantastic. For example, three bloodied hammers unlock a bonus round in that ends with a vampire getting stabbed. More importantly, however, you can trigger multipliers and earn up to 20,000 coins.

Kings of Chicago by NetEnt (97.8%)

By now, you have an idea of which software providers have the most high-RTP slots. NetEnt is one of them, and King of Chicago is one of these games. These five reels, five paylines slot comes with a jackpot worth 10,000 coins.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. It’s a unique game featuring poker cards as symbols instead of fruits or bars. Additionally, there are guns, jewels, money and a joker. You need a scatter to win free spins and a joker to turn images into winning symbols.

Like poker, payouts depend on your hand. A three of a kind earns you less than a Full House or a Flush. Speaking of which, a royal flush is your ticket to the game’s 10,000x jackpot.

Esqueleto Explosivo by Thunderkick (97.6% RTP)

Esqueleto Explosivo is another refreshing video slot that doesn’t bore you with the same fruity symbols. Instead, it takes you on a trip to Mexico to meet three singers, erm skulls that can play instruments.

The skulls come in different colours, moustaches and teeth. That’s right. Each head has a varying number of teeth. Then there’s a golden skull that looks like Elvis. All of them can sing, so it makes sense to win money regardless of which band member appears.

Interestingly, the skulls start to win as soon as you form a winning line. It’s a wonderful experience that gets more delightful once the multipliers set it. Unfortunately, none of the symbols pays much. A pink skull pays 2.5x. A green head earns you 14x, whereas a blue skull gains you 1.2x.

Featured image: besteonlinecasinos from Pixabay.