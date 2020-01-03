Three found guilty of killing Uber Eats driver in Battersea

By Danielle Manning

January 03 2020, 12.40

Three teenagers were found guilty yesterday of killing a moped delivery driver Iderval da Silva in Battersea last May.

Jaden Richards, 19, of Strasburg Road, Wandsworth, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were found guilty of murder following a trail at the Old Bailey.

Another unnamed 16-year-old boy was found guilty of manslaughter.

The court heard that Mr da Silva, 46, had been eating with friends before starting his shift as an Uber Eats delivery rider when he saw someone trying to steal his moped while it was parked outside.

Mr da Silva confronted a boy who was sat on the moped trying to start it after which some of the boy’s friends brutally attacked him in broad daylight.

The group of six then fled the scene and left Mr da Silva lying on the street unconscious.

GUILTY: 19-year-old Richards attacked his victim over a moped

Detective Inspector Tariq Farooqi, who led the investigation, said: “Iderval was targeted purely because he was the owner of the scooter.

“When he tried to prevent his livelihood from being taken away from him, the violence then ensued.

“They were ferocious and heartless in the way they attacked him.

“The attackers, who are all known to each other, clearly set out that day to commit crime. Because of this, a family have lost a truly loved individual who was trying to provide for his son and extended family members.”

DI Farooqi thanked the witnesses saying they showed courage in helping the police during the investigation and giving evidence in court.

He added: “It showed true community spirit and a determination to bring to justice those responsible for this horrific attack.

“I know the family of Iderval are grateful to all those that have supported the investigation and assisted police.”

Police were called to Charlotte Despard Avenue, SW11, on Saturday May 25 2019 to a report of what appeared to be a fight.

Officers found 46-year-old Mr da Silva suffering a head injury.

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the Brazilian national was taken to hospital. He died in hospital on Tuesday May 28.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as a head injury.

The incident was partially captured on CCTV which formed a large part of the investigation.

A mobile phone was also left behind by one of the teenagers which led detectives to identify him and his associates.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged but part-way through the trial the judge deemed he had no case to answer.

The youths will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday February 5.