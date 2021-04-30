Twickenham Stadium to host 2021 European rugby cup finals

Twickenham Stadium announced today it will host its first event of 2021, after COVID uncertainty.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced this morning that the stadium will host the 2021 Heineken Champions and Challenge Cup finals.

The Challenge Cup decider is scheduled for Friday 21st May and the Heineken Champions Cup final will go ahead on Saturday 22nd May.

Up to 10,000 spectators will be able to purchase tickets for the events, with Twickenham Stadium reiterating COVID safety.

The limited amount of fans permitted for both matches, will work in line with the governments roadmap to recovery.

Face masks will be mandatory within the stadium and the RFU are said to be working closely with Richmond Council to ensure the events safety.

Both matches are waiting on licenses being granted by the London Borough of Richmond-upon-Thames.

Tickets will go on sale today (Friday, 30th April) at 5pm, with prices beginning at £45.

For more information visit Twickenham Stadium or RFU sites.

Featured Image Credit: Maxwell Hamilton (Flickr)